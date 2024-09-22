Indiana Pacers React To Caitlin Clark News
Caitlin Clark is coming off a fantastic rookie season in the WNBA.
The Iowa legend finished with averages of 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 40 games.
She also led the Indiana Fever to the WNBA playoffs just one year after they were the worst team in the Eastern Conference.
On Sunday, Clark was named as the Associated Press Rookie of The Year.
Via The Indiana Fever: "Caitlin Clark...
AP All-WNBA First Team
AP Rookie of the Year (unanimous)
AP All-Rookie Team
is her."
The Indiana Pacers were among the thousands of people to react to the news.
Via The Indiana Pacers: "tough 🔥
congrats @CaitlinClark22!"
The Fever finished the regular season as the sixth seed in the WNBA with a 20-20 record.
They are matched up with the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the 2024 playoffs.
On Sunday afternoon, the Fever lost Game 1 by score of 93-69.
Game 2 will be back in Connecticut on Wednesday evening.
Indiana basketball appears to be in great hands, as Clark has become a superstar.
In addition, the Pacers were one of the best stories in all of basketball last season.
They finished as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record and made the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020.
The Pacers then beat the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks to reach the Eastern Confernece finals for the first time since 2014.