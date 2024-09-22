Fastbreak

Indiana Pacers React To Caitlin Clark News

The Indiana Pacers reacted to Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark winning Associated Press Rookie of The Year.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates with fans behind the basket Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates with fans behind the basket Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Caitlin Clark is coming off a fantastic rookie season in the WNBA.

The Iowa legend finished with averages of 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 40 games.

She also led the Indiana Fever to the WNBA playoffs just one year after they were the worst team in the Eastern Conference.

Caitlin Clark
Sep 22, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks to pass the ball defended by Connecticut Sun forward Brionna Jones (42) in the first quarter during game one of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images / Mark Smith-Imagn Images

On Sunday, Clark was named as the Associated Press Rookie of The Year.

Via The Indiana Fever: "Caitlin Clark...

AP All-WNBA First Team
AP Rookie of the Year (unanimous)
AP All-Rookie Team

is her."

The Indiana Pacers were among the thousands of people to react to the news.

Via The Indiana Pacers: "tough 🔥

congrats @CaitlinClark22!"

The Fever finished the regular season as the sixth seed in the WNBA with a 20-20 record.

They are matched up with the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the 2024 playoffs.

On Sunday afternoon, the Fever lost Game 1 by score of 93-69.

Game 2 will be back in Connecticut on Wednesday evening.

Caitlin Clark
Sep 22, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks at the video board in the fourth quarter against Connecticut Sun during game one of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images / Mark Smith-Imagn Images

Indiana basketball appears to be in great hands, as Clark has become a superstar.

In addition, the Pacers were one of the best stories in all of basketball last season.

They finished as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record and made the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020.

The Pacers then beat the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks to reach the Eastern Confernece finals for the first time since 2014.

