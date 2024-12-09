Indiana Pacers Release Player After Hornets Game
On Sunday, the Indiana Pacers hosted the Charlotte Hornets in Indianapolis.
The Pacers lost by a score of 113-109.
Moses Brown did not appear in the game, and the Pacers have now announced (on Monday) that they have waived him.
Via Pacers.com: "The Indiana Pacers announced Monday that the team waived center Moses Brown.
The roster currently stands at 17 players."
Brown had been signed by the Pacers earlier this season.
He appeared in nine games with averages of 3.2 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 65.0% from the field.
Via Alex Golden of Setting The Pace🏀🎙: "Moses Brown couldn’t crack the rotation after helping the Pacers beat the Wizards. His one positive game was incredibly helpful, but Enrique Freeman was relied upon to be the backup 5 at times over Moses.
Indiana will need to address their backup center spot with another move."
Brown has spent part of six seasons in the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers, OKC Thunder, LA Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets.
His career averages are 5.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 56.6% from the field in 159 games.
He will now become a free agent (if no one claims him).
As for the Pacers, they are coming off a season where they made a run to the 2024 Eastern Conference finals.
However, they have struggled to start the 2024-25 season.
The Pacers are 10-15 in 25 games, which has them as the ninth seed.