Indiana Pacers Release Player Before NBA Season
Cole Swider is coming off a season where he appeared in 18 games with the Miami Heat.
He finished the year with averages of 2.3 points per contest while shooting 39.5% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.
Over the summer, Swider signed a deal with the Indiana Pacers.
However, he has now been waived.
Via The Indiana Pacers: "We have exercised the fourth-year option on the rookie scale contract of guard/forward Bennedict Mathurin and the third-year option on the rookie scale contracts of forward Jarace Walker and guard Ben Sheppard.
Additionally, we have waived guard Cole Swider."
Swider has spent part of two seasons in the NBA with the Heat and Lakers.
His career averages are 2.0 points per contest while shooting 38.3% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point range in 25 games.
Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files added more details: "The Pacers have waived forward Cole Swider, who was on a camp deal that was non-guaranteed.
They now have one available roster spot."
The Pacers finished the preseason with a 2-2 record in four games (they most recently beat the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 121-116).
On October 23, they will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season when they visit Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
Last season, the Pacers made the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020.
They then reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since the 2014 season when Paul George was still on the roster.