Indiana Pacers Reportedly Could Have Trade Interest In Elite 3-Point Shooter
Cam Johnson is currently in the middle of his third season playing for the Brooklyn Nets.
The former UNC star is averaging 19.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 43.6% from the three-point range in 32 games.
With the Nets in a rebuilding mode, Johnson has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors.
Recently, Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported that the Indiana Pacers are a team who could have an interest in Johnson.
Via Stein's article on The Stein Line: "League sources say that Indiana is a team to watch in the trade pursuit of Brooklyn's Cam Johnson."
Johnson would be an intriguing addition to the Pacers.
They already have Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner and Pascal Siakam, which means he would likely get a lot of open looks.
The 28-year-old was the 11th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
In addition to the Nets, Johnson spent the first three years of his career playing for the Phoenix Suns.
His career averages are 12.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 315 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 38 NBA playoff games (and helped the Suns reach the 2021 NBA Finals).
Right now, the Pacers are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-18 record in 36 games.
They are 7-3 over their last ten (and in the middle of a two-game winning streak).