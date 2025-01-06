Indiana Pacers Reportedly Could Have Trade Interest In Elite 3-Point Shooter

News: The Pacers, Grizzlies, and Kings have emerged as potential suitors for Brooklyn’s Cam Johnson, per @TheSteinLine.



Johnson is averaging 19.5 PPG on 47% shooting, along with 4.3 RPG and 3 APG this season.



(via https://t.co/yALkqLN0fU) pic.twitter.com/Etbpt9idMP