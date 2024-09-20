Fastbreak

Indiana Pacers Reportedly Expected To Sign 5-Year UConn Player

According to SNY's Ian Begley, the Indiana Pacers are expected to sign Tyler Polley to an Exhibit 10 contract.

Ben Stinar

Mar 17, 2022; Buffalo, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Tyrese Martin (4), forward Adama Sanogo (21), forward Tyler Polley (12) and forward Isaiah Whaley (5) after a play in the second half against the New Mexico State Aggies during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Mar 17, 2022; Buffalo, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Tyrese Martin (4), forward Adama Sanogo (21), forward Tyler Polley (12) and forward Isaiah Whaley (5) after a play in the second half against the New Mexico State Aggies during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Tyler Polley played five seasons of college basketball for UConn.

During his final season (2022), he averaged 7.6 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 37.2% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in 33 games (one start).

On Friday, SNY's Ian Begley reported that Polley will likely sign a deal with the Indiana Pacers.

Begley: "Former UConn Huskie Tyler Polley plans to sign an Exhibit 10 deal with the Indiana Pacers, per his agents BJ Bass & Cam Brennick. After two pro seasons in Greece, Polley recently competed in @rbashowcase workout in Las Vegas, where IND & NYK were among teams who watched him."

Over his five seasons in college, Polley had career averages of 6.8 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 38.7% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 135 games.

Based on the details of the potential contract, Polley could end up playing in the G Leauge next season.

At 25, with a lot of experience in college and overseas, he could be a good option for a two-way (or 10-day) contract if he plays well in the G League.

Polley also confirmed the news (via X).

Polley wrote: "God is the greatest! Thankful for the opportunity! Let’s work! @Pacers"

The Pacers are coming off a season where they were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.

They reached the conference finals for the first time since 2014 but lost to the Boston Celtics in five games.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.