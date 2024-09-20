Indiana Pacers Reportedly Expected To Sign 5-Year UConn Player
Tyler Polley played five seasons of college basketball for UConn.
During his final season (2022), he averaged 7.6 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 37.2% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in 33 games (one start).
On Friday, SNY's Ian Begley reported that Polley will likely sign a deal with the Indiana Pacers.
Begley: "Former UConn Huskie Tyler Polley plans to sign an Exhibit 10 deal with the Indiana Pacers, per his agents BJ Bass & Cam Brennick. After two pro seasons in Greece, Polley recently competed in @rbashowcase workout in Las Vegas, where IND & NYK were among teams who watched him."
Over his five seasons in college, Polley had career averages of 6.8 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 38.7% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 135 games.
Based on the details of the potential contract, Polley could end up playing in the G Leauge next season.
At 25, with a lot of experience in college and overseas, he could be a good option for a two-way (or 10-day) contract if he plays well in the G League.
Polley also confirmed the news (via X).
Polley wrote: "God is the greatest! Thankful for the opportunity! Let’s work! @Pacers"
The Pacers are coming off a season where they were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They reached the conference finals for the first time since 2014 but lost to the Boston Celtics in five games.