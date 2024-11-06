Indiana Pacers Reportedly Interested In 3x NBA Champion
The Indiana Pacers have a very talented roster led by Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner.
However, the team recently lost key players James Wiseman and Isaiah Jackson to injury.
According to David Thorpe of True Hoops, the Pacers have an interest in free agent JaVale McGee (via The Kevin O'Connor Show).
McGee appeared in 46 games for the Sacramento Kings last season.
He averaged 4.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 59.8% from the field.
McGee was the 18th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of Nevada.
The 36-year-old has played 16 seasons for the Washington Wizards, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers.
His career averages are 7.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 57.8% from the field in 909 regular season games.
The three-time NBA Champion has also appeared in 74 playoff games (23 starts).
As for the Pacers, they are 3-4 in their first seven games of the new season.
They most recently defeated Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 134-27.
Turner led the way with 30 points, 11 rebounds, one steal and one block while shooting 10/17 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range.
Following the Mavs, the Pacers will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host the Orlando Magic in Indiana.
Last season, they made the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2014 (ten years ago).