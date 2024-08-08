Indiana Pacers Reportedly Make Roster Move
Enrique Freeman is coming off an excellent season of college basketball for Akron.
He finished the year with averages of 18.6 points, 12.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 58.4% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 35 games.
Back in June, Freeman was selected with the 50th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers.
On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the Pacers will sign Freeman to a two-way deal.
Via Charania: "Indiana Pacers No. 50 pick Enrique Freeman has agreed on a two-way contract, per sources. Freeman went from a walk-on at the University of Akron to becoming player of year in Mid-American Conference, and now NBA signing. Freeman is represented by Keith Kreiter of Edge Sports."
Freeman played five seasons of college basketball for Akron.
His career averages were 14.0 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 62.8% from the field 35.0% from the three-point range in 132 games.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "With Enrique Freeman signing a two-way with the Pacers, that will fill their three two-way spots.
Wonder what that means for Oscar Tshiebwe? He's a ridiculously good rebounder and should probably be on a two-way somewhere."
The Pacer are coming off a year where they were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals (in four games).