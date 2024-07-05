Indiana Pacers Reportedly Sign 23-Year-Old Sharpshooter
Keisei Tominaga is coming off another excellent season of college basketball for Nebraska.
The 23-year-old sharpshooter finished the year with averages of 15.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 32 games.
He went undrafted last month, but ESPN's Jonathan Givony reports that he is signing an Exhibit 10 deal with the Indiana Pacers (h/t Hoops Rumors).
Via Givony: "NEWS: Japanese guard Keisei Tominaga has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Indiana Pacers, a source told ESPN. The Nebraska product was one of the best shooters in the Big Ten, averaging 15 points in 26 minutes."
Since it's an Exhibit 10 deal, it's not certain that Tominaga will make the roster.
That said, he could end up going to training camp with Indiana to attempt to get a two-way contract (or roster spot).
Tominaga played three seasons for the Cornhuskers.
His career averages were 11.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 94 games (57 starts).
During his second season, he shot an impressive 40.0% from the three-point range (on 5.2 attempts per game).
As for the Pacers, they are coming off a season where they were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season, and beat the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks in the first two rounds (before losing to the Boston Celtics in the conference finals).