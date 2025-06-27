Indiana Pacers Reportedly Sign 2x NCAA Champion
Samson Johnson played all four seasons of his college career for Connecticut.
He finished this past year with averages of 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 76.6% from the field in 34 games.
After going undrafted on Thursday, SNY's Ian Begley reported that Johnson will sign a deal with the Indiana Pacers.
Via Begley: "Samson Johnson, 2x NCAA Champ & all-time winningest player in UCONN history, will sign with the Indiana Pacers, per league sources."
Johnson played 99 total games, finishing with career averages of 5.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 72.8% from the field.
He helped the Huskies win two National Championships.
Via P.I.T: "Congratulations to Samson Johnson (2025 PIT, Connecticut) on signing with the Indiana Pacers. Johnson is a high efficiency big man who puts pressure on the rim at both ends. Still getting better!"
The Pacers have done an excellent job of developing talent within their organization.
Via Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files: "So far, we have confirmation of three undrafted players agreeing to deals with the Pacers:
Steven Ashworth, G - Creighton
Samson Johnson, C - UConn
RJ Felton, G - East Carolina"
The Pacers finished the 2024-25 season as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks to reach the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years.
That said, the Pacers lost to the OKC Thunder in seven games.