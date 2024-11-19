Indiana Pacers Reportedly Sign 5-Year NBA Player Before Raptors Game
On Monday evening, the Indiana Pacers will be in Toronto to play the Raptors.
Before the game, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Pacers have agreed to a deal with Moses Brown.
The former UCLA star averaged 3.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.8% from the field in 22 games (five starts) for the Portland Trail Blazers last season.
Via Charania: "The Indiana Pacers are signing 7-foot-2 Moses Brown, sources tell ESPN. Pacers add a center in the wake of Myles Turner’s injury and Achilles tears to James Wiseman and Isaiah Jackson. Brown enters his sixth NBA season after averaging 19 points and 14 rebounds in G League."
Brown has spent part of five seasons in the NBA with the OKC Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers.
His career averages are 5.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 56.3% from the field in 150 regular season games.
The Pacers are currently the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 6-7 record in their first 13 games.
They most recently beat Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat (at home) by a score of 119-110.
Following their matchup with the Raptors, the Pacers will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets in Texas.
Last season, the Pacers reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2014 when Paul George was still on the roster (ten years ago).