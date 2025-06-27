Indiana Pacers Reportedly Sign Elite Passer
Steven Ashworth played five seasons of college basketball at Utah State and Creighton.
He finished this past year (at Creighton) with averages of 16.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest while shooting 39.3% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 35 games.
After going undrafted, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Ashworth will sign a deal with the Indiana Pacers.
Via Scotto: "Creighton Bluejays point guard and All-Big East Team selection Steven Ashworth has agreed to a deal with the Indiana Pacers, league sources told @hoopshype. Ashworth led the Big East with 6.8 assists per game last season."
Over 167 college games, the 25-year-old had career averages of 11.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range.
Via P.I.T.: "Congratulations to Steven Ashworth (2025 PIT All-Tournament Team, Creighton) on signing with Indiana Pacers. Ashworth averaged 15.7 ppg and PIT-best 7.3 apg in leading his Jani-King team to the title. Extension of the coach on the court - brain of a team."
The Pacers are coming off an outstanding season.
They were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
After a 25-year drought, the Pacers reached the NBA Finals (before losing to the Oklaohma City Thunder in seven games).
Via @Jays_Classic: "GREATEST JAYS OF THE MODERN ERA
Steven Ashworth finishes his career as the #15 player in my rankings:
2nd Team All-Big East
Sweet 16 appearance
16.4 PPG and 6.8 APG in his final season
Ranked 3rd among PGs
Ranked 3rd among 2-year players"