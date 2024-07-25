Indiana Pacers Reportedly Sign Player For $3 Million
James Johnson is coming off his second year playing for the Indiana Pacers.
He appeared in nine regular season games (and one NBA playoff game).
This summer, Johnson became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the league.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Johnson will re-sign with Indiana.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent forward James Johnson is returning to the Indiana Pacers on a one-year, $3.3 million deal, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. At 37, Johnson’s presence remains valuable for a young team."
Johnson is far from his prime at 37, but he is a reliable veteran to have on the bench for a team that is trying to compete for a title.
He was initially the 16th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft out of Wake Forest.
In addition to the Pacers, Johnson has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, Memphis Grizzlies, Brooklyn Nets, Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans over 15 seasons.
Johnson has career averages of 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 30.0% from the three-point range in 774 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 25 NBA playoff games (five starts) for the Raptors, Heat, Pacers, Grizzlies and Bulls.
As for the Pacers, they are coming off a year where they were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They made the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2014.