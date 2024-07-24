Indiana Pacers Reportedly Sign Player For $59 Million
Andrew Nembhard is coming off his second year in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers.
The former Gonzaga star finished the season with averages of 9.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 49.8% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 68 games.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Pacers will sign Nembhard to a contract extension.
Via Wojnarowski: "Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard has agreed on a three-year, $59 million contract extension, Todd Ramasar and Jaafar Choufani of @LifeSportsAgncy tell ESPN. Deal is maximum allowable over that term for one of the breakout players of the 2024 NBA playoffs."
Nembhard finished the 2024 NBA playoffs with averages of 14.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field and 48.3% from the three-point range in 17 games.
He was initially the 31st pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and has spent his two seasons in the league with Indiana.
His career averages are 9.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 143 regular season games.
As for the Pacers, they finished the season as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They beat the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs to reach the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since the 2014 season (when Paul George was still on the roster).