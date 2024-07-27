Fastbreak

Indiana Pacers Sign 2x NCAA Champion

The Indiana Pacers have signed two players.

Mar 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle talks to the media before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers are coming off one of their best seasons of the decade.

They have an extremely talented roster led by All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton and will be among the most intriguing teams to watch during the 2024-25 NBA season.

On Saturday, the Pacers announced that they have signed two players.

Via The Indiana Pacers: "we have signed guards Quenton Jackson and Tristen Newton to two-way contracts."

Newton is coming off an excellent season of college basketball for UConn (he was the 49th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft).

He finished the year with averages of 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field and 32.1% from the three-point range in 40 games.

Mar 3, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Tristen Newton (2) shoots for three points against the Seton Hall Pirates in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

He played five seasons of college basketball for East Carolina and UConn.

The 23-year-old has helped the Huskies win the NCAA Championship in each of the previous two seasons.

His career averages were 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 40.2% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 157 games.

Meanwhile, Jackson has played 12 NBA games for the Washington Wizards (and Pacers).

His career averages are 4.8 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field.

Quenton Jackson
Apr 9, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Quenton Jackson (29) dunks the ball against the Houston Rockets in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Pacers finished this past year as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.

They reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since the 2014 season when Paul George was still on the roster.

However, the Pacers were swept by the Boston Celtics.

