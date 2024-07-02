Fastbreak

Indiana Pacers Sign Recent NBA 2nd Overall Pick

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Indiana Pacers are signing a recent Golden State Warriors draft pick.

December 17, 2020; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (33) before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
James Wiseman is coming off his second season playing for the Detroit Pistons.

He finished the year with averages of 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.3% from the field in 63 games.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Wiseman will sign a deal with the Indiana Pacers.

Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent center James Wiseman has agreed on a two-year contract with the Indiana Pacers, sources tell ESPN. Wiseman was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft."

Wiseman was the second pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors, so he had been seen as a player with All-Star potential.

While the 23-year-old has been unable to live up to the hype, he can still be developed into a solid role player.

Apr 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman (13) scores a basket against Dallas Mavericks forward Markieff Morris (88) during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports / Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Wiseman spent part of three seasons with Golden State before getting traded to the Pistons during the middle of the 2022-23 season.

He was with the Warriors when they won the 2022 NBA Championship (but was injured).

His career averages are 9.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field in 147 games.

Jun 20, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (33) walks on the street during the Warriors championship parade in downtown San Francisco. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Pacers, they are coming off a fantastic season.

They were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.

The franchise made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season and defeated the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks in the first two rounds.

Ultimately, the Pacers lost to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals.

