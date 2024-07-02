Indiana Pacers Sign Recent NBA 2nd Overall Pick
James Wiseman is coming off his second season playing for the Detroit Pistons.
He finished the year with averages of 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.3% from the field in 63 games.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Wiseman will sign a deal with the Indiana Pacers.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent center James Wiseman has agreed on a two-year contract with the Indiana Pacers, sources tell ESPN. Wiseman was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft."
Wiseman was the second pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors, so he had been seen as a player with All-Star potential.
While the 23-year-old has been unable to live up to the hype, he can still be developed into a solid role player.
Wiseman spent part of three seasons with Golden State before getting traded to the Pistons during the middle of the 2022-23 season.
He was with the Warriors when they won the 2022 NBA Championship (but was injured).
His career averages are 9.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field in 147 games.
As for the Pacers, they are coming off a fantastic season.
They were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
The franchise made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season and defeated the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks in the first two rounds.
Ultimately, the Pacers lost to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals.