Indiana Pacers Star Dealing With Illness Ahead Of Thunder-Pacers Game 4
On Friday night, the Indiana Pacers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
Before the game, the Pacers revealed that Myles Turner is dealing with an illness.
Via Underdog NBA: "Carlisle: Myles Turner dealing with an illness; might not practice on Thursday."
Turner has been vital for the Pacers.
The former Texas star finished Game 3 with nine points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal and five blocks while shooting 3/11 from the field in 30 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "T.J. McConnell tonight: 5 steals
Myles Turner tonight: 5 blocks
It's been 24 YEARS since a pair of teammates did this in a Finals game
Allen Iverson (5 STL) and Dikembe Mutombo (5 BLK) did this on June 6, 2001."
The Pacers currently have a 2-1 lead over the Thunder after winning Game 3 (at home) by a score of 116-107.
Via The Indiana Pacers: "Myles Turner has passed Jermaine O'Neal for the most blocks in our franchise playoff history"
The Pacers are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference after going 50-32 during the regular season.
They beat the Milwaukee Bucks, Clevleand Cavaliers and New York Knicks to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "The Pacers are outscoring the Thunder by a jaw-dropping 112.5 points per 100 possessions during clutch minutes:
Indiana = 162.5 OffRtg, 50.0 DefRtg
OKC = 50.0 OffRtg, 162.5 DefRtg
Indiana is absolutely dominating when it matters most in close games during the NBA Finals."