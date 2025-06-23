Indiana Pacers Star Issues Apology After Thunder Loss
On Sunday evening, the Indiana Pacers lost in Game 7 of the NBA Finals to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 103-91.
Pascal Siakam finished the loss with 16 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 5/13 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the All-Star forward apologized for the loss when he met with the media.
Siakam: "We're sorry. We wanted to do it for INDY. We wanted more than anything. Just for the city, for the state, just because they deserve it. These guys sleep, breathe, basketball."
Pacers fans will likely enjoy hearing Siakam's thoughtful words after an incredible season that no one saw coming.
He finished his first full year in Indiana with averages of 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range in 78 games.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Pascal Siakam came back in with about two minutes to play. If he plays the whole fourth quarter, he'll finish with 38 minutes. How do you not play him 40+ minutes tonight?"
Siakam was the 27th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.
He has played nine seasons for the Toronto Raptors (and Pacers).
During the 2019 season, Siakam helped lead the Raptors to the NBA Championship over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Via Chris Walder of Odds Shark: "I’m happy that Pascal Siakam is happy. It’s disheartening to hear how much of a toll the final stretch of his run with Toronto did on him, supposedly, but that doesn’t erase all of the positive memories I have from that relationship."