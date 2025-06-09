Fastbreak

Indiana Pacers Star Left Arena Limping After Game 2

Tyrese Haliburton was seen limping after Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

May 23, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) and forward Pascal Siakam (43) embrace after defeating the New York Knicks in game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

On Sunday night, Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers lost Game 2 of the NBA Finals to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After the 123-107 loss (on the road), Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was seen limping when he was done with the media (via Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files).

Agness wrote: "Tyrese Haliburton with a noticeable, slight limp arriving and leaving his press conference."

A lot of people reacted to the clip on social media.

Vincent Goodwill: "There’s a definite limp here"

@Hero_OfThe_Day: "It happens when Indianas star player is allowed to be mugged repeatedly, why defenders aren’t allowed to get within 3 feet of Shai."

@OKCsimp: "If you ever played basketball you’ve had at least a few games where you walking like this after and feel better in the morning. I imagine in the nba it would happen a lot too"

@MitchRobFanAcc: "Lololol of course he gets to faking injuries as soon as he doesn’t go up 2-0"

@chettarholmgren: "gtd game 3 callin it now"

Jun 8, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dunks the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter of game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Haliburton finished the loss with 17 points, three rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 7/13 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.

Via Bleacher Report: "Thunder holds off Pacers in dominant Game 2 win

SGA: 34 PTS, 11-21 FG, 8 AST, 4 STL

Series tied 1-1."

Game 3 of the series will be on Wednesday night in Indiana.

Haliburton is in his fifth NBA season (and fourth with the Pacers).

