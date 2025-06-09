Indiana Pacers Star Left Arena Limping After Game 2
On Sunday night, Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers lost Game 2 of the NBA Finals to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
After the 123-107 loss (on the road), Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was seen limping when he was done with the media (via Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files).
Agness wrote: "Tyrese Haliburton with a noticeable, slight limp arriving and leaving his press conference."
A lot of people reacted to the clip on social media.
Vincent Goodwill: "There’s a definite limp here"
@Hero_OfThe_Day: "It happens when Indianas star player is allowed to be mugged repeatedly, why defenders aren’t allowed to get within 3 feet of Shai."
@OKCsimp: "If you ever played basketball you’ve had at least a few games where you walking like this after and feel better in the morning. I imagine in the nba it would happen a lot too"
@MitchRobFanAcc: "Lololol of course he gets to faking injuries as soon as he doesn’t go up 2-0"
@chettarholmgren: "gtd game 3 callin it now"
Haliburton finished the loss with 17 points, three rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 7/13 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Via Bleacher Report: "Thunder holds off Pacers in dominant Game 2 win
SGA: 34 PTS, 11-21 FG, 8 AST, 4 STL
Series tied 1-1."
Game 3 of the series will be on Wednesday night in Indiana.
Haliburton is in his fifth NBA season (and fourth with the Pacers).