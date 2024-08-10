Indiana Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Sends Out Hilarious Post After USA-France Game
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is one of the best point guards in the NBA.
He spent this summer playing for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
On Saturday, they won the Gold medal over France (by a score of 98-87).
However, Haliburton got limited playing time during the tournament and did not appear in Thursday's victory.
After winning his first career Gold medal, the former Iowa State star sent out a hilarious post on X that went viral.
There were over 130,000 likes and 2.4 million impressions in 30 minutes.
Haliburton wrote: "When you ain’t do nun on the group project and still get an A🏅"
The Pacers responded to Haliburton's post.
Via The Pacers: "a win’s a win 😂"
Haliburton is coming off an outstanding year where he averaged 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 69 games.
The Pacers made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They beat the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs to reach the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2014.
However, Haliburton dealt with an injury, and they were swept by the Boston Celtics.
At just 24, Haliburton could end up being a star for Team USA at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, California.