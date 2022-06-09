Steph Curry's Injury Status For Game 4 Revealed

Steph Curry's Surprising Injury Status For Game 4 Revealed
Steph Curry will play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors on Friday evening at the TD Garden in Massachusetts.
The Golden State Warriors will have Steph Curry available for Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Friday night.
The All-Star guard confirmed the news himself on Thursday when he met with the media.
In Game 3, he had injured his foot towards the end of the game.
The two-time league MVP had 31 points in 37 minutes, but the Warriors lost by a final score of 116-100.
They are now in a 2-1 hole, and if they lose on Friday they will be in the dreaded 3-1 hole.
Game 5 is back at the Chase Center, so the Warriors need to everything they can to bring a 2-2 series and the momentum back home to San Francisco.
