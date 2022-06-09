Steph Curry's Injury Status For Game 4 Revealed

Steph Curry will play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors on Friday evening at the TD Garden in Massachusetts.

The All-Star guard confirmed the news himself on Thursday when he met with the media.

In Game 3, he had injured his foot towards the end of the game.

The two-time league MVP had 31 points in 37 minutes, but the Warriors lost by a final score of 116-100.

They are now in a 2-1 hole, and if they lose on Friday they will be in the dreaded 3-1 hole.

Game 5 is back at the Chase Center, so the Warriors need to everything they can to bring a 2-2 series and the momentum back home to San Francisco.

