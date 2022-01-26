De'Aaron Fox's Injury Status For Kings-Celtics Game

Update: The Sacramento Kings have ruled out De'Aaron Fox for Tuesday's game against the Boston Celtics due to an ankle injury.

The Sacramento Kings are in Massachusetts to take on the Boston Celtics on Tuesday evening, and for the game one of their best players is listed as questionable.

De'Aaron Fox is questionable due to a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below form the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Fox missed the Kings loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

The Kings come into the game as the 12th seed in the Western Conference, and have an 18-30 record in 48 games played.

They are 6-14 in the 20 games that they have played on the road this season.

As for the Celtics, they come into the game with a 24-24 record in 48 games, and are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

