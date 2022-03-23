Klay Thompson And Draymond Green's Status For Warriors-Heat Game

The Golden State Warriors are in Florida to face off with the Miami Heat on Wednesday evening in Florida in a game between two of the best teams in the NBA.

However, the Warriors will be without a lot of their best players, and two of the players that have been ruled out for the game are Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

The status of Thompson (injury management) can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the status of Green (injury management) can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Warriors come into the game as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 47-25 record in the 72 games that they have played.

