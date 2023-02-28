BREAKING: 2022 NBA All-Star Will Miss The Rest Of The Season

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball will miss the rest of the season.

On Monday night, Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball exited their 117-106 win over the Detroit Pistons with an ankle injury.

The 2022 NBA All-Star did not return, and Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium now reports that Ball will miss the remainder of the season.

Charania: "Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball will miss the remainder of the season with his fractured right ankle, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Ball has had multiple left ankle sprains this season before suffering the right ankle fracture on Monday night."

Ball had missed a lot of time due to injuries this season but was averaging a very impressive 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest in 36 games.

He also finishes the 2022-23 season shooting 41.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range.

The 21-year-old is in his third season in the NBA and led the Hornets to the play-in tournament in each of his first two years.

That said, with the injuries the team has dealt with this season, it's no surprise they are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-43 record in 63 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games but also in the middle of a five-game winning streak.

Ball is the face of the franchise and their best player, so being cautious with him is the best decision.

The Hornets will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in North Carolina.