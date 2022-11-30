76ers And Cavs Injury Reports

On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Ohio.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 12:30 Eastern Time.

The 76ers will be without Jaden Springer, Tyrese Maxey, Saben Lee, James Harden and Julian Champagnie.

As for the Cavs, they will be without Jarrett Allen, Isaiah Mobley, Kevin Love, Ricky Rubio and Dylan Windler.

Lamar Stevens is listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The 76ers come into the night as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-9 record in their first 21 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

On the road, they have a 5-4 record in the nine games they have played outside of Pennsylvania.

Joel Embiid has been off to a phenomenal start to the season, with averages of 32.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest.

As for the Cavs, they come into the game as the third seed in the east with a 13-8 record in their first 21 games.

At home, they have been fantastic, with an 8-1 record in the nine games they have hosted in Ohio.

Over their last ten games, they have gone 5-5.

Donovan Mitchell is in his first season with the organization and is averaging 28.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest on 48.8% shooting from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range.

The Cavs have not been to the postseason since 2018 when they still had LeBron James.