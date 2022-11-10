76ers And Hawks Injury Reports

On Thursday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks are facing off at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

Both teams have announced their injury reports as of 1:30 Eastern Time for the game.

Julian Champagnie, Michael Foster Jr., James Harden and Jaden Springer have been ruled out for the 76ers, while P.J. Tucker is listed as questionable.

The Hawks will be without Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Jalen Johnson is listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

Tucker being questionable is notable because he is one of the team's best defenders and is currently shooting 45.5% from the three-point range.

The 76ers come into the game with a 5-6 record in their first 11 games but are coming off an impressive 100-88 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Joel Embiid had 33 points, five assists and ten rebounds, and Tobias Harris chipped in with 21 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

While they have struggled to start the season, they have a winning record on the road (3-2 in five games away from Philadelphia).

As for the Hawks, they enter the night with a 7-4 record in their first 11 games and are coming off a loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night at home.

Trae Young and Dejounte Murray combined for 48 points and 14 assists, but the Jazz were able to win their tenth game of the season (best in the Western Conference).

The Hawks beat the 76ers during the 2021 NBA Playoffs in an exciting Game 7 on the road in Philadelphia to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.