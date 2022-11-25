76ers And Magic Injury Reports

On Friday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic are facing off in Florida.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 12:30 Eastern Time.

The 76ers have ruled out Joel Embiid, James Harden, Saben Lee, Tyrese Maxey, Jaden Springer and Matisse Thybulle.

As for the Magic, they will be without Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Issac and Cole Anthony.

Wendell Carter Jr. and Chuma Okeke are both listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The 76ers will be playing without several key players, including their two best (Harden and Embiid), so getting a win on the road could be challenging.

They are tied into the night with the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have a 9-9 record in their first 18 games and are 5-5 in their last ten games overall.

On the road, they have gone 3-4 in seven games played outside of Pennsylvania.

Even with the slow start, they are only 3.0 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third seed in the conference.

Meanwhile, the Magic have been one of the worst teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season.

They enter the night as the 13th seed with a 5-13 record in their first 18 games.

Currently, they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and 4-6 in their last ten games overall.

At home, they have been respectable, with a 4-5 record in nine games hosted in Orlando.

Paolo Banchero, who has missed the last seven games, is not on the injury report.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers can be read here