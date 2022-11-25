76ers And Magic's Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

On Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic are facing off in Florida.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Magic will be without Terrence Ross, Jonathan Issac, Chuma Okeke, Markelle Fultz, Wendell Carter Jr. and Cole Anthony.

Meanwhile, the 76ers are without Joel Embiid, James Harden, Jaden Springer, Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle.

Saben Lee has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for the two teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Sixers will start Milton, Melton, Harris, Tucker, Harrell on Friday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Magic will start Suggs, Franz Wagner, Banchero, Bol, Bamba on Friday."

The 76ers are 9-9 through their first 18 games, which has them tied with the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

Against the Magic, they are playing without a lot of key players, including Harden and Embiid, who are their two superstars.

On the road, they have a 3-4 record in seven games away from Pennsylvania.

As for the Magic, they have Banchero back in the lineup for the first time in seven games.

The 2022 first-overall pick is averaging 23.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest on 46.1% shooting from the field.

However, the Magic are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 5-13 record in 18 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and 4-5 in the nine games they have hosted in Orlando.