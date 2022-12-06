76ers And Rockets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets are facing off in Texas.

The 76ers will be without Georges Niang, Tyrese Maxey and Julian Champagnie.

Meanwhile, Jaden Springer and James Harden have been upgraded to available (this will be Harden's first game back after missing 14 straight games).

As for the Rockets, Darius Days, Jae'Sean Tate and Trevor Hudgins have all been ruled out.

TyTy Washington Jr. has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Sixers will start Harden, Melton, Harris, Tucker, Embiid on Monday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Rockets will start Porter Jr., Green, Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun on Monday."

The 76ers come into the game tied with the Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 12-11 in their first 23 games and 6-4 in their last ten games.

However, they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and 5-6 in 11 games on the road.

Getting Harden back will be a big boost because he is one of their top-two players.

The 2018 MVP is averaging 22.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in nine games.

As for the Rockets, they are the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 6-17 record in their first 23 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and 3-5 in eight games at home.