BREAKING: 76ers' Danny Green Suffers Major Knee Injury

Danny Green left Game 6 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat on Thursday night and did not return due to a left knee injury.

On Friday afternoon, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Green suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and will be out indefinitely as he will very likely undergo surgery in the coming weeks.

The 76ers saw their season come to an end on Thursday night, losing 99-90 at home to the Heat, ending their Eastern Conference Semifinals series in six games.

Just under four minutes into the game, Joel Embiid went up for a layup and fell to the ground off-balance. Unfortunately for Green, he was standing right where Embiid was falling towards and the All-Star center went straight into the veteran’s left knee, causing it to bend awkwardly.

Danny Green was on the ground in some serious pain for a few minutes during a commercial timeout and had to be carried to the locker room by the 76ers’ training staff and players.

In his season-ending remarks on Friday afternoon, Green confirmed that he suffered not only an ACL tear, but a LCL tear as well, stating that the LCL was the most painful.

Turning 35-years-old in the offseason, Danny Green still has one more year left on his contract with the 76ers for $10 million, but his contract is non-guaranteed. It will become fully-guaranteed if he is not waived before July 1, 2022.

Matters now get worse for the Philadelphia 76ers, who are already dealing with a ton of question marks entering the offseason following their postseason loss.

This injury to Green could end up being very problematic for not only the 76ers and the fact that they do not have much depth and money heading into the offseason, but for the veteran wing as well since he is nearing the end of his career.

