Bulls Injury Report Against The 76ers

The Chicago Bulls will be in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Bulls can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA;s official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA;s official injury report.

Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Tyler Cook, Marko Simonovic and Patrick Williams have all been ruled out for the contest.

Meanwhile, 2021 NBA All-Star Nikola Vucevic is listed as questionable due to a right hamstring strain.

The Bulls come into the game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-25 record.

However, they have been in a slump as of late, and have lost four straight games.

They are still 6-4 in their last ten games overall.

