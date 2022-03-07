Bulls Injury Report Against The 76ers
The Chicago Bulls have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Chicago Bulls will be in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Bulls can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA;s official injury report.
Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Tyler Cook, Marko Simonovic and Patrick Williams have all been ruled out for the contest.
Meanwhile, 2021 NBA All-Star Nikola Vucevic is listed as questionable due to a right hamstring strain.
The Bulls come into the game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-25 record.
However, they have been in a slump as of late, and have lost four straight games.
They are still 6-4 in their last ten games overall.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.