Aaron Gordon's Status For Nuggets-Bucks Game
Aaron Gordon is listed as questionable for Sunday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks.
The Denver Nuggets are in Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night, but for the game they could be without one of their key rotation players.
Aaron Gordon is listed as questionable due to an illness, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Gordon and the Nuggets come into the game as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 27-21 record in the 48 games that they have played so far this season.
As for the Bucks, they are coming off of winning the 2021 NBA Championship last year, and are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are 31-20 in the 51 games that they have played so far this season.
