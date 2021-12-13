Aaron Gordon's Injury Status For Wizards-Nuggets Game

The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Washington Wizards on Monday night in Colorado, and one of their best players is listed as questionable for the game.

Aaron Gordon is dealing with a back injury, and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The star forward had spent his entire career with the Orlando Magic, but was traded during the regular season last year to the Nuggets.

The Nuggets made the second round of the playoffs, but were then swept by the Phoenix Suns in the second round.

Coming into Monday's contest, they are just 13-13 in their first 26 games of the season, and have had key players injured all season long.

Meanwhile, the Wizards are 15-12 in their first 27 games.

