Huge Khris Middleton Injury Update

According to Dario Melendez of WISN 12 NEWS, Khris Middleton could return to the second-round playoff series between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 or Game 7.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are playing Game 5 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday evening, and for the game the Bucks remain without Khris Middleton due to a knee injury.

The star shooting guard got injured in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Chicago Bulls, and has not played in any games so far in the second-round.

According to Dario Melendez of WISN 12 NEWS, there is a chance that Middleton could make a return as soon as Game 6.

Melendez's tweet said: "Nothing official yet but don’t be surprised if Khris Middleton returns this series. I’m being told he’s progressing well and the #Bucks are not ruling him out for Games 6 (and 7 if necessary) Source calling it “a STRONG STRONG possibility he back for Game 6” @WISN12News"

The Bucks have played well in his absence, but the former All-Star is arguably their second best player, so they will need him if they want to win another NBA Championship.

Last season, the Bucks won the title against the Phoenix Suns in six games, which was the first time in Giannis Antetokounmpo's career that he won a title.

This season, they finished as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Celtics, they are the second seed in the east so they have a home court advantage.

Their series is currently tied up at 2-2, and each team has won one game at home and one game on the road.

The winner of the series will move on to the Eastern Conference Finals to face either the Miami Heat or the Philadelphia 76ers.