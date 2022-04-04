Enormous Injury Update On Ben Simmons
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Ben Simmons will miss the remainder of the regular season. The Philadelphia 76ers traded Simmons to Brooklyn Nets in February, and he has yet to play this year.
A clip of what Wojnarowski said on ESPN on Sunday can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.
Simmons, a three-time NBA All-Star, was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets in February.
The former first overall pick had only played for the 76ers for his entire career prior to the blockbuster deal that also sent James Harden to Philadelphia.
He has yet to play in a game so far during the 2021-22 NBA season.
The Nets are the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-38 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season.
