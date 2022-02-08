Huge Injury News About Bradley Beal

The Washington Wizards have not had a good season, and on Tuesday the season got much worse for the franchise.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, star shooting guard Bradley Beal will underdog season-ending surgery on his wrist.

The Wizards are currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-29 record in the 53 games.

They are on a two-game losing streak, and are just 2-8 in their last ten games overall.

Last season they made the NBA Playoffs, and lost in the first round to the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, they have a much different roster after trading Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers this past offseason.

This season, (especially with Beal out for the rest of the season) they will likely miss the postseason.

Beal finishes the year averaging 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.

Related stories on NBA basketball