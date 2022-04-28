BREAKING: Devin Booker's Updated Status For Game 6

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Devin Booker is expected to make his return to the lineup for Game 6 between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans.

The Phoenix Suns had originally listed All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker as ruled out for Game 6 against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday evening in Louisiana.

The former Kentucky star got injured in the middle of Game 2, and has not appeared back in action since.

However, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Booker is expected to make his return to playing in Game 6 on Thursday evening at Smoothie King Center.

Wojnarowski's tweet said: "ESPN Sources: Phoenix Suns All-Star G Devin Booker (strained hamstring) is expected to play vs. New Orleans in Game 6 tonight. Booker is expected to test the ligament in pregame warmups, and assuming all goes well, he’ll be back on the floor after missing the past three games."

The Suns have a 3-2 lead in the series, so they can close out the Pelicans in Game 6.

A loss sends them back to Arizona for a Game 7, and while the Suns will have the advantage at home, anything can happen in a seventh game.

The Suns finished as the best team in the NBA and top seed in the west, while the Pelicans are the eighth seed after winning their way through the play-in tournament as the ninth seed.

