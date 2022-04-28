Skip to main content

BREAKING: Devin Booker's Updated Status For Game 6

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Devin Booker is expected to make his return to the lineup for Game 6 between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans.

The Phoenix Suns had originally listed All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker as ruled out for Game 6 against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday evening in Louisiana.  

The former Kentucky star got injured in the middle of Game 2, and has not appeared back in action since.  

However, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Booker is expected to make his return to playing in Game 6 on Thursday evening at Smoothie King Center.  

Wojnarowski's tweet said: "ESPN Sources: Phoenix Suns All-Star G Devin Booker (strained hamstring) is expected to play vs. New Orleans in Game 6 tonight. Booker is expected to test the ligament in pregame warmups, and assuming all goes well, he’ll be back on the floor after missing the past three games." 

The Suns have a 3-2 lead in the series, so they can close out the Pelicans in Game 6. 

A loss sends them back to Arizona for a Game 7, and while the Suns will have the advantage at home, anything can happen in a seventh game.  

The Suns finished as the best team in the NBA and top seed in the west, while the Pelicans are the eighth seed after winning their way through the play-in tournament as the ninth seed. 

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 5: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 5 to get the series back in their favor (3-2). After the game, superstar point guard Chris Paul met with the media. Game 6 will be played in New Orleans on Thursday evening. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16077859_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Devin Booker's Updated Status For Game 6

By Ben Stinar58 seconds ago
USATSI_17396674_168388303_lowres
News

Damian Lillard Sent A Message To His Critics On Twitter

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18111591_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell's Final Injury Status For Game 6

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18165863_168388303_lowres
News

3 Things We Learned About Golden State Warriors From First-Round Series Against Denver Nuggets

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18165867_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Nikola Jokic Said After The Nuggets Were Eliminated By The Warriors

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_15903956_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns And Pelicans Injury Reports For Game 6

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17674417_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What LeBron James Tweeted About Gary Payton II

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17763014_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriros Eliminated The Nuggets

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17864118_168388303_lowres
News

Breaking Down Denver Nuggets Roster Heading Into NBA Offseason

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago