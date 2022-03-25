BREAKING: Warriors Star Ruled Out For The Remainder Of The Season
On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman has been ruled out for the remainder of the season (see tweets below).
Wojnarowski's first tweet: "ESPN Sources: Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman has been ruled out for the rest of the season and will continue rehabilitating his right knee. Wiseman has been recovering from a meniscus repair last April, and the team has been cautious to protect him for the long-term."
Wojnarowski's second tweet: "Wiseman is expected to remain in the Bay Area to continue his rehab -- which includes strength and conditioning exercises. There are no plans for more surgery on the knee, sources said. Wiseman played three games in G League this month before swelling in knee sidelined him."
The story on ESPN can be read here.
Wiseman has been out since April of last season with a meniscus tear, but did play two games in the G League this season and averaged 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.
The Warriors are currently the third seed in the Western Conference with a 48-25 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season.
