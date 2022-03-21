Patrick Williams' Status For Raptors-Bulls Game

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Toronto Raptors on Monday evening in Illinois, and good news appears to be on the horizon.

Patrick Williams, who has been out since October due to wrist surgery, will make his return to action on Monday night, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The report can be seen embedded below.

The Bulls drafted Williams with the fourth overall pick in 2020, and as a rookie he averaged 9.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

In the five games that he played in this season he averaged 6.6 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.

Currently, the Bulls are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-29 record in the 70 games that they have played in this season.

