Skip to main content

BREAKING: Huge Ben Simmons Update

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Ben Simmons could make his season debut for the Brooklyn Nets as soon as Game 4 against the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Ben Simmons could make his season debut for the Brooklyn Nets as soon as Game 4 against the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

Windhorst appeared on ESPN’s Get Up on Thursday morning to relay the information.

The Nets finished the season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and then beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday evening to secure their spot.

Game 1 of the series between the Nets and Celtics will take place on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts.

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career.CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_17868074_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Huge Ben Simmons Update

By Ben Stinar42 seconds ago
USATSI_18086334_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich Said in Regards to Possible Retirement

By Brett Siegel12 hours ago
USATSI_18081199_168388303_lowres
News

Patrick Beverley's Viral Instagram Post That Has Been Deleted

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_17448881_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Big Steph Curry News On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_18085868_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Brandon Ingram's Viral Dunk

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_16012664_168388303_lowres
News

Viral Video Of The Charlotte Hornets Walking To The Arena Because The Bus Was Delayed

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_15971049_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Zion Williamson Does 360 Dunk Before Pelicans-Spurs Game

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_18085439_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Miles Bridges Tweeted After Getting Ejected

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_17384482_168388303_lowres
News

Three Questions the Detroit Pistons Face Entering the Offseason

By Brett Siegel18 hours ago