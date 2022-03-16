The Nuggets Have Reportedly Made A Big Roster Move With Jamal Murray

The Denver Nuggets have been without star point guard Jamal Murray since April of last season when he tore his ACL.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the organization has assigned Murray to the G-League to practice, which is positive news.

The clip of Charania speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of The Rally.

"In the next step in his return process I'm told the Nuggets have assigned Jamal Murray to the NBA G-League today," Charania said on Tuesday. "This is just for practice reps, and allowing him to have an opportunity to get even more time whether it's scrimmaging, whether it's more court work, because the team might be on the road, or it might be away."

