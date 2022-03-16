Skip to main content
The Nuggets Have Reportedly Made A Big Roster Move With Jamal Murray

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Jamal Murray has been assigned to the G-League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets. The star guard has been out since last season with a torn ACL.

The Denver Nuggets have been without star point guard Jamal Murray since April of last season when he tore his ACL. 

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the organization has assigned Murray to the G-League to practice, which is positive news.  

"In the next step in his return process I'm told the Nuggets have assigned Jamal Murray to the NBA G-League today," Charania said on Tuesday. "This is just for practice reps, and allowing him to have an opportunity to get even more time whether it's scrimmaging, whether it's more court work, because the team might be on the road, or it might be away."    

