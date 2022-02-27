Skip to main content
Big Ben Simmons Injury Update

Big Ben Simmons Injury Update

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, "Ben Simmons is dealing with back soreness", and there is no timetable for when he will play. The 2016 first overall pick was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets earlier the month.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, "Ben Simmons is dealing with back soreness", and there is no timetable for when he will play. The 2016 first overall pick was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets earlier the month.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, "Ben Simmons is dealing with back soreness", and right now there is no timetable for his return to playing. 

The tweets from Charania can be seen embedded below. 

Charania wrote in the first tweet: "Sources: Nets star Ben Simmons is dealing with back soreness in reconditioning process that requires further strengthening of the area over a period of time before return to action." 

Charania wrote in the second tweet: "Brooklyn has no set timetable for Simmons' return. It's uncertain whether the three-time All-Star will clear necessary return-to-play hurdles for Nets' March 10 return trip to Philadelphia, but team is treating as a day-to-day process."

The Nets recently traded for Simmons in the deal that sent 2018 NBA MVP James Harden and Paul Milsap to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and draft picks.

At one point this season the Nets were the top seed in the Eastern Conference, but before the All-Star break they endured an 11-game losing streak that dropped them all the way down to the eighth seed in the east. 

They are 31-29 in the 60 games that they have played this season, and even though the losing streak has ended, they are still just 2-8 in their last ten games overall. 

On top of Simmons being out, Kevin Durant has been out of the lineup since January 15 due to a knee injury, and Kyrie Irving is a part-time player only eligible to play in games on the road. 

USATSI_13957971_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Big Ben Simmons Injury Update

By Ben Stinar
32 seconds ago
USATSI_13658966_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Wizards-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
36 minutes ago
USATSI_17458622_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kevin Durant's Status For Nets-Bucks Game Saturday Night

By Ben Stinar
37 minutes ago
USATSI_17637140_168388303_lowres
News

You Won't Believe What Jimmy Butler Said About Tom Thibodeau

By Ben Stinar
40 minutes ago
USATSI_7955294_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Spurs Injury Report Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar
41 minutes ago
USATSI_16255128_168388303_lowres
News

Ben Simmons Status For Nets-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar
42 minutes ago
USATSI_17693495_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rajon Rondo And Caris LeVert's Status For Wizards-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
43 minutes ago
USATSI_17674406_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Dejounte Murray's Status For Spurs-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar
45 minutes ago
USATSI_17674840_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The Nets

By Ben Stinar
46 minutes ago