This Warriors Star Could Return For The NBA Finals?

This Golden State Warriors Star Could Return For The NBA Finals?

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Gary Payton II is expected to return in the NBA Finals for the Golden State Warriors. They will face off with either the Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat for the title.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 120-110 on Thursday night in San Francisco, and the win officially clinched their spot in the NBA Finals. 

They won the Western Conference Finals 4-1 and ended the series in Game 5.  

They will now await the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics to see who they will play in the NBA Finals.   

The Celtics have a 3-2 lead over the Heat with Game 6 being played in Boston on Friday night.  

If the Heat win, they will force a Game 7 back in Florida on Sunday night. 

For the Finals, the Warriors could have one of their key players back in action. 

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Gary Payton II is expected to return in the NBA Finals. 

Payton II has been out since Game 2 of the second-round when Dillon Brooks got called for a flagrant 2 foul for his hard foul on Payton II. 

