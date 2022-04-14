Steph Curry's Injury Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Denver Nuggets on Saturday for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Steph Curry, who has been out since March 16 with a foot injury, is on track to play in the game according to a tweet from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Chariana's tweet said: "Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry (foot) is on track to make his return in Game 1 vs. Nuggets on Saturday as long as he clears team’s scrimmage today without issues, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater."

The Warriors finished their season as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 53-29 record.

Curry averaged 25.5 points per game, and led the NBA in three-pointers made per game.

