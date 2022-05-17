Huge Update To Celtics Injury Report

Al Horford has been ruled out for Game 1 between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

The Boston Celtics are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night, and there has been a huge update to their injury report for the game.

Former All-Star Al Horford has been ruled out for Game 1 due to health and safety protocols.

Horford had originally not been on the injury report, so him being ruled out was very late.

The five-time NBA All-Star had been on the decline for several years, but he has been playing fantastic as of late and was a huge reason that the Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the second-round of the playoffs.

Therefore, him missing Game 1 could be very costly for the Celtics on the road against the Heat.

Meanwhile, the Heat have been resting for over four days, because they wrapped up their second-round playoff series last Thursday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The two teams played in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2020, and the Heat won the series.

