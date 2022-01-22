Skip to main content
The Bulls Have Announced A Huge Injury Update On Alex Caruso

Alex Caruso got injured during the game between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, and on Saturday the Bulls announced an update.

The Chicago Bulls lost 94-90 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night in Wisconsin, and during the game one of their best players got injured.   

Alex Caruso took a hard foul from Grayson Allen (who got ejected for the play), and the clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBCS Bulls Talk. 

On Saturday, the Bulls announced an update on Caruso, and their tweet can be seen embedded below.

The tweet from the Bulls said: "Injury Update: Alex Caruso will undergo surgery early next week and be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks after sustaining a fracture of his right wrist in last night’s game versus the Milwaukee Bucks." 

The Bulls are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference, and a half-game behind the Brooklyn Nets. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

