The Bulls Have Announced A Huge Injury Update On Alex Caruso

The Chicago Bulls lost 94-90 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night in Wisconsin, and during the game one of their best players got injured.

Alex Caruso took a hard foul from Grayson Allen (who got ejected for the play), and the clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBCS Bulls Talk.

On Saturday, the Bulls announced an update on Caruso, and their tweet can be seen embedded below.

The tweet from the Bulls said: "Injury Update: Alex Caruso will undergo surgery early next week and be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks after sustaining a fracture of his right wrist in last night’s game versus the Milwaukee Bucks."

The Bulls are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference, and a half-game behind the Brooklyn Nets.

Related stories on NBA basketball