Publish date:
Alex Caruso's Injury Status For Bulls-Heat Game
Alex Caruso has been listed as questionable for the game between the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat.
The Chicago Bulls are in Florida on Saturday to play the Miami Heat, and for the game could be once again without one of their key players.
Alex Caruso has been a huge addition for them this season, and he has missed the last two games.
However, for the game in Miami on Saturday he is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Bulls come into the game as the second seed in the east with a 17-9 record in their first 26 games.
They have not been to the playoffs since 2017.
As for the Heat, they lost in the first round of the playoffs last season, and are 15-11 on the new season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.