Alex Caruso's Official Status For Cavs-Bulls Game
Alex Caruso is available to play in Saturday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls.
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers at the United Center in Illinois on Saturday evening, and for the game they will have one of their best players back.
Alex Caruso, who has been out since January due to a wrist injury, is available for the game and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Bulls come into the night as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-26 record in 66 games.
They are 5-5 in their last ten games overall, and 24-10 in the 34 games that they have played at home.
The franchise is on track to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season.
