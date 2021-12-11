Publish date:
Alex Caruso's Official Injury Status For Bulls-Heat Game
Alex Caruso will be active for the game between the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat on Saturday.
The Chicago Bulls are in Florida to take on the Heat in Miami, and for the game they will have one of their key players back in the lineup.
Alex Caruso had been listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, but is now being listed as active, so they will have him for the game.
The Bulls have been outstanding to start the season with a 17-8 record, which is good for the second best record in the entire Eastern Conference, and only trails the Brooklyn Nets.
As for the Heat, they are off to a good start to the season themselves with a 15-11 record in their first 26 games.
