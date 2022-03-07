Skip to main content
Dejounte Murray's Status For Spurs Game On Monday

All-Star Dejounte Murray is listed as questionable for Monday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.

The San Antonio Spurs are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night, and for the game they could be without their best player.    

All-Star guard Dejounte Murray is listed as questionable due to a calf injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Spurs come into the game as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 24-40 record in the 64 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak, and have gone just 4-6 in their last ten games overall. 

The franchise is clearly in a rebuilding mode, and will likely miss the postseason. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

