All-Star Ruled Out For Cavs-Bucks Game

On Wednesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be in Wisconsin to face the Milwaukee Bucks.

For the game, they will be without their All-Star center, Jarrett Allen.

Underdog NBA: "Jarrett Allen (ankle) listed out for Wednesday."

This will be the second straight game that the former Texas star has missed.

He did not play in Sunday's loss at home to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On the season, he is averaging 14.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest in 12 games.

He has become one of the franchise cornerstones after getting traded via the Brooklyn Nets in the middle of the 2020-21 season.

Last season, he averaged 16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest (and made his first trip to the NBA All-Star Game).

The Cavs are trending upward after finishing last season with a 44-38 record (their best finish since 2018) and trading for Donovan Mitchell over the offseason.

They come into Wednesday evening with an 8-5 record in their first 13 games.

After losing to the Toronto Raptors in the first game, they went on an eight-game winning streak.

However, they have suddenly gone cold and are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

As for the Bucks, they come into the game as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-3 record in their first 13 games.

They had been a perfect 9-0 before losing to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia last week.

Just like the Cavs, they have also gone cold, going just 1-3 in their last four games.